South London rapper KAM-BU’s debut EP, Black On Black, has arrived. In his own words, KAM-BU described the 10-tracker as “an ode to the Windrush generation, its descendants, and all diaspora in foreign lands.”

Boasting a varied palette of beats from PULLEN, Kurisu, Leon Vynehall, Tom Henry, Venna, Knucks and HYLNU, Black On Black rotates between pro-Black, socially conscious numbers such as “Black On Black” and visceral drill-themed heaters like “Dumpling”. Throughout its ten songs, KAM-BU’s forward-thinking and attention-grabbing bars will leave you spun, with every passing stanza mirroring a dense poem over trippy 808s.

While there is a large number of producers on the EP, KAM-BU enlists only two guest features: North London’s Knucks, who features on “Call Me Back”, and rising singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, who appears on “Stuck”.