Justine Skye’s album Space & Time is here, with features from Justin Timberlake and Rema, exclusive production from Timbaland, and an accompanying documentary.

The 11-track record includes previously released songs “Twisted Fantasy” with Rema and “Intruded,” both of which also received visual treatments. This is the second collaboration between Skye and Timbaland, who jointly launched a weekly Instagram series called Space & Time Sessions.

“My story and my sound finally unite. I’ve never been as vulnerable or as candid as I am on this album. I’m really laying it all out, having fun, talking shit, and being me,” Skye said in a statement.

Her new doc also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her first recording session with the iconic producer, with cameos from Timberlake, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Last week saw Skye perform “We” as a Vevo Live Session. Space & Time follows the Brooklyn native’s 2020 project Bare with Me. Stream the new album and her documentary below.