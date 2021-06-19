The visuals for Joy Crookes’ “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” has arrived. Prior to the release of the track, Crookes met with fans at London’s Primrose Hill last Sunday for an exclusive performance of the song. “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” is a delightful slice of soul-pop summer breeze from the London-based singer, packed with delicate, mesmerising vocals throughout. On the Barney Lister, Blue May and Tev’n-produced cut, Crookes draws from the 1960s doo-wop sound, with jazz and pop inflections at the base.

Speaking on the track, Crookes said: “‘Feet Don’t Fail Me Now’ is a song I wrote in light of the political events of last year. It’s written from the perspective of someone who finds it easier to remain complicit out of fear of speaking up and what those consequences might be. I think the chorus is universal, and I hope it can be a call to action. We are all guilty of being this character. Ultimately, I hope the song encourages people to be a bit braver. It’s important to open up a dialogue, speak out, make mistakes—that’s okay, and that’s how progress happens.”

The song’s release was accompanied by theatrical, colourful visual, with Crookes taking pride in her Bangladeshi roots by way of her native dress and hair stylings. Peep the visuals for “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists. Joy Crookes’ as-yet-untitled debut album is due later this year.