For Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West stans, DJ Toasty Digital is a man of the people. The 26-year-old has delivered his latest mashup project Good Kid Twisted Fantasy, where he blends some of the two artists’ most iconic tracks.

We’ve seen mashups like this—DJ Critical Hype laying Neptunes beats over smooth J. Cole bars comes to mind—but the nature of this 21-minute offering is a bit different. DJ Toasty Digital seamlessly combines entire verses on Good Kid Twisted Fantasy, essentially coming up with 11 genuinely new songs. Even the titles of the mixed tracks are creative and unique, from “Devil in the Backseat” to “Sing About Ye” and “Runaway (Black Hippie Freestyle).”

The mashup also has a narrative component, beginning with Star Wars-style opening credits explaining the story is set in 2050, where Yeezus has been missing for 30 years. The world has become a dystopian society, and thus enter ‘Ye and Kung Fu Kenny.

When explaining his inspiration, Toasty told Input that Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists who influenced him the most when he began making music; ditto 2012’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“They’re two of my favorite albums ever,” Toasty told Input. “Both came out at a time when I was getting really into making my own music, so they definitely influenced how I thought an album should be put together.”

Listen to Good Kid Twisted Fantasy in its entirety up top or visit DJ Toasty Digital’s SoundCloud here; shortly after the project landed there it stopped streaming, with Toasty noting “Soundcloud feds blocked a couple songs.”