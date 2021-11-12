Fresh off the release of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ highly anticipated collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo has secured a fan in Ghostface Killah.

In an interview with HipHopDx, Ghostface expressed his admiration for Silk Sonic, saying their beats are tailor-made for the Wu-Tang Clan ambassador.

“Those are my beats right there,” Ghostface said. “Those are the beats they’re supposed to call me on and get on. You not supposed to leave me out of here. When I see Bruno, I’ma tell that n***a that you can’t leave me out of that shit like that man.”

While admitting that both artists are hard to reach due to their celebrity status, Ghost maintained his desire to collaborate with the duo on a potential project.

“I never hit them up because, first of all, it’s hard to get in touch with these guys,” he said. “You can’t even DM them. They won’t see it unless they follow you. I wish I could get to them and talk to them and be like, ‘Yo, let’s do shit. Let’s do a six-song project just for the fuck of it.’ It’s music now. Let’s just do it. I’m ready for it.”