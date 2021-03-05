Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats announced just last month that they would release a reimagined version of their Unlocked project, and now it’s here.

Unlocked 1.5 features fresh takes on tracks from the February 2020 original, with Smino, Arlo Parks, Joey Badass, Kenny Mason, and Benny the Butcher among others offering new verses. Production is handled by the likes of Robert Glasper, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Alchemist, Charlie Heat, Sango, Jay Versace, and GODMODE 950.

Accompanied by some video game-inspired visuals, the project completely reworks the feel of Unlocked. Just like the original, the production frequently shifts gears, taking the songs in surprising directions. Listen here:

Ahead of the release of Unlocked 1.5, the duo shared an entertaining promo featuring Kenny and Denzel talking with those involved from the studio.

“Boy, that shit ass,” Smino says when asked what he thinks of the record in the hilarious trailer.

“Boy, you just made us listen to a whole album on a Zoom call, the sound is trash,” adds Alchemist.

Denzel will premiere an Unlocked 1.5 release show—filmed at Harun Coffee in L.A.—on March 11 at 5 p.m. EST on his YouTube channel. He’s also set to drop a limited edition triple LP with the original Unlocked, Unlocked 1.5, Unlocked instrumentals, a figurine set, merch capsule, and cassette tape.