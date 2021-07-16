Davido, Young Thug, and Chris Brown take it back to school in the vibrant new visuals for their song, “Shopping Spree.”

Directed by Des Grey, Davido acts as the jock of the production as the Afro-beat sensation tries to impress his crush through the school hallways. The Black Greek fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi can be seen strolling in the background as Davido promises the young woman that only she could change his ways. The scene then shifts to Young Thug, who is fittingly playing an art student painting his lover a self-portrait. Matching Davido’s rhythmic intro, Thug follows suit and hums to his girl about how she could be the one for him.

Chris closes the track from the theater, amping the energy to a new octave as he promises to dance his way into his women’s heart. The song then culminates into one giant outdoor college party with all three stars in attendance, creating something much more extravagant than what any of us saw throughout our four years of undergrad.

“Shopping Spree” is off Davido’s critically acclaimed 2020 third studio album, A Better Time. When talking to Complex, the singer described how the album almost came about by accident.

“The pandemic had a lot to do with it because I was on tour, which I had to stop,” he explained. “If I was on tour, I’m not sure I would’ve had time to really record but being in Lagos, at home, I was recording and recording so many songs and it ended up being really good. It took about two or three months but when I first started recording it, I had no plan, I just wanted to have fun with it.”

Watch the new music video for Davido’s song, “Shopping Spree,” featuring Chris Brown and Young Thug above.