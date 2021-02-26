Currensy never takes too much time off without dropping new heat. The lyrical expert has just delivered his latest project Collection Agency featuring Larry June, with production credits from Harry Fraud, DJ Fresh, Arsonist of the Heatmakerz, and more.

Smoothly opening with “Kush Through the Sunroof,” Currensy makes you think he might just be kicking back and crooning on Collection Agency, but he switches gears right away. Finding all his favorite pockets, the project still gives listeners all their favorite flavors of Currensy, like how he adopts a unique flow on “Jermaine Dupri” and switches it up on “Closing Date” right after. Meanwhile Fresh, Fraud, and others do incredible work lacing the beats across Collection Agency.

The 10-track release is Currensy’s first offering of 2021 and comes with a music video for “Arrival,” featuring animated visuals of the rapper performing with a pack of hounds at what appears to be a jazz café. Collection Agency closes appropriately with “Misty,” a track that feels like it’s indicating Currensy still has more of his story left to tell at a later date.

Before this, Currensy appeared on frequent collaborator Smoke DZA’s album Homegrown that dropped back in October. The two have been known to mesh well, previously teaming up on DZA’s “Santos House Party.”

Listen to Currensy’s Collection Agency below.