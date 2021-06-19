To continue her trend of captivating covers, Chloe Bailey shared another one Friday during her ABC Soul of The Nation performance.

The half of sister duo Chloe X Halle hit the stage to honor music legend Nina Simone with a dazzling performance of her classic track “Feeling Good,” and while some weren’t fans of it, Simone’s family made sure to share some praise Chloe’s way.

Chloe gave Simone’s 1965 hit a brand-new spin Friday—adding some intense choreo in front of a moonlit stage, all while wearing a bright sequin one-piece. Some fans were all for Chloe’s take on the track, while others felt it may have been a bit much. But despite the haters, Simone’s granddaughter RéAnna Simone Kelly came to Bailey’s defense—saying her grandmother “would’ve loved that performance as much as I do” and that Chloe “killed it.”

Before this one, Chloe has shared renditions of Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain” and several other tracks. The Cardi cover even earned a co-sign from the rapper herself, who said it had her “smiling from ear to ear and blushing mad hard.”

