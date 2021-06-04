After releasing the jazzy-R&B cut “No Love Song” back in April and the minimalist “Be Someone” last week, Manchester-based rap-soul duo Children Of Zeus have today dropped their sophomore album, Balance.

The 13-track offering is the follow-up to their 2018 album, Travel Light, and, as expected, Konny Don and Tyler Daley stay true to themselves by morphing the worlds of alternative hip-hop, soulful jazz and golden-age R&B for a body of work that stands as one of the year’s best so far.

Musically, Children Of Zeus take listeners on an expansive journey to the Jazz Café, Manchester’s pirate radio circuit, early noughties grime sets, and then back to the present while looking to the future. Production on the album was primarily handled by COZ themselves, with additional work by Akemi Fox, Georgie Sweet and Beat Butcha, who’s known for working with the likes of Griselda and Beyoncé.