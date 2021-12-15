Just two months after Boosie Badazz was arrested on charges relating to the brawl that took place during his Legendz of the Streetz Tour stop in Atlanta, the concert promoter is suing the Louisiana rapper.

TMZ reports MN2S Corp. and We Are Live Entertainment has filed a $525,000 lawsuit against Boosie for inciting the brawl, while claiming he was booked for a total of $150,000 for five performances and even received a $50,000 deposit in good faith prior to the first show.

Shortly after TMZ announced the news, Boosie took to social media to respond to the accusations by posting a video on Twitter. “FUCK ALL YALL NEGATIVE ASS SITES WHO DONT WANNA POST THE TRUTH,” he captioned the clip, before delivering a one-minute rant in which he disparges the outlet for spreading lies.

Back in October, the Legendz of the Streetz Tour in Atlanta was called off during Boosie’s set when a brawl broke out. In footage obtained by TMZ, a man exited the DJ booth and confronted another man onstage. Meanwhile, in another video Boosie was also spotted in an altercation off the stage.

The Atlanta Police Department said it received a call to the venue for vandalism around 12:41 a.m. Upon arrival, police said that Boosie and his associates broke items on stage, some of which was property of their production company.

A week later, Boosie was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, inciting a riot, and criminal trespass.