West coast rapper, producer, and R&B artist BLXST takes us on a visual journey through his humble beginnings. With the backdrop of “Forever Humble” set in a traphouse hotel, he paints a vivid picture through his exceptional storytelling. The trip doesn't stop there. On "Overrated," he lets us into his heart by celebrating Black love and expressing his need for loyalty over everything. BLXST delivers this heartfelt melodic masterpiece by revealing what’s important to him in a relationship.