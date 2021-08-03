Big Sean may have just gotten bigger.

The Detroit MC took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to prove the haters and doubters (the people that think he’s 5’6”) wrong, per HipHopDX. In a video clip where he poses in a mirror alongside his allegedly 5’10” friend Ronnie, Sean explains that he grew a couple inches, all thanks to his chiropractor.

“How da fuck I grow 2 inches,” Sean asked in a caption.“Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight Spine thas how. I’m laughing cause it’s real.”