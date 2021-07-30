We’re closing out July with just a few new music releases to get through. Isaiah Rashad dropped his long-awaited album, The House Is Burning, featuring his latest single with Lil Uzi Vert “From The Garden.” Silk Sonic have returned with their second single “Skate.” And Billie Eilish just dropped her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which includes the standout title track. This week’s list also includes new music from Morray, Polo G, and Jelani Aryeh.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify here.