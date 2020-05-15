There are a lot of new music releases to be excited about this week. Future just dropped off his latest project, High Off Life, which features fun and savage tracks like the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted single “All Bad.” Polo G has boldly declared himself The GOAT, with his new album of the same name (which features a new posthumous verse from Juice WRLD on “Flex”). Sheff G’s “Tonight 2” is a moody banger from his new album, One & Only. This week’s list also includes new entries from Migos, Yung Lean, Schoolboy Q, and more.

Check out the best new music out this week. To keep up with what everyone’s listening to, follow our playlist on Spotify here.

Future f/ Lil Uzi Vert, “All Bad”

“All Bad” is a fun and melodic track that reunites Pluto and Baby Pluto. On the record, Future and Lil Uzi Vert sing about their lavish lifestyles and ponder what to do with so many girls knocking at their door. “Too many girls, what you call that? Got em all in line, they fiendin’,” Uzi raps, to which Future later replies, “Yeah, I got too many type of girls/I’m from a whole different world.” “All Bad” appears on Future’s latest album, High Off Life, but its sound resonates more with Lil Uzi’s music. The track is energetic and bouncy, and while Future returns to brooding and savage love songs on the rest of the project, it’s nice to see him step out of his lane and have some fun with Uzi.

Polo G f/ Juice WRLD, “Flex”

Prior to the release of his new album, The GOAT, Polo G told Complex that he had an unreleased song with Juice WRLD, and now, it’s finally here. “Flex” finds the two Chicago natives trading bars about their deep pockets and designer drip over soulful Hit-Boy production. Juice’s verse is the most sentimental, as he raps, “Pray to God that my money stay long/Also prayin’ for good aim for when the devil try to go.” “Flex” is now the fifth posthumous single to release following Juice WRLD’s tragic death in December 2019. It comes after Eminem’s “Godzilla,” YNW Melly’s “Suicidal (Remix)” and Juice’s solo track “Righteous,” which dropped in April 2020.

Sheff G, "Tonight 2"

“Tonight 2” is an early standout from Sheff G’s new album, One and Only, which finds the New York rapper “feelin’ moody.” On the track, Sheff G raps about the trouble he’s going to get into once the sun goes down. “Look, tonight, we makin’ movies/Look, tonight, we feelin’ moody/Look tonight, I’m tryna turn up, can’t feel no fear,” he spits over the Blokbaby and Great John-produced beat. The record doesn’t sound as eerie as 2019’s “Tonight,” but there is still a noticeable aggression and urgency in Sheff’s voice as he raps over a booming bass and guitars.

Migos, “Racks 2 Skinny”

Migos are back with “Racks 2 Skinny,” a ringing trap record with production led by DJ Durel. The track finds the trio flexing their wealth and jewels. “When the racks too skinny/I can make some squeeze a milli,” Quavo repeats on the chorus. “Racks 2 Skinny,” which follows the release of the LeBron James-approved single “Taco Tuesday,” is the latest drop from “Migos Mondays,” a series Migos launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new series would suggest a Migos album isn’t far away, but Offset revealed it might not be titled Culture III.

Conway the Machine & Big Ghost Ltd f/ El Camino, “Fake Love”

Conway the Machine enlists El Camino on “Fake Love,” where they trade bars about the disingenuous people that come around once you start getting money. “I be tryna be a patient man/But niggas gon’ make me apple pressure that they can’t withstand/Smile in my face at all the shows, niggas would shake my hand/Then talk about me behind my back like I ain’t they man,” Conway raps. Later, the duo joins in on the chorus saying, “Gettin’ money, now they hate us/And now everybody showin’ fake love.” The track appears on Conway’s new project with producer Big Ghost, No One Mourns the Wicked.

Reason f/ Schoolboy Q, “Pop Shit”

TDE is keeping the hits coming with this grim banger from Reason and Schoolboy Q. On “Pop Shit,” Reason kicks off with a braggadocious verse, comparing his status in the rap game to players in the NBA. “I was ballin’ way before the buck, feel like Giannis/Antetokounmpo, these niggas is too slow, done found me a loophole,” he raps. “Competition, I been takin’ care of niggas, it’s a group home… Feel like the GOAT to you niggas.” Schoolboy is even more combative, rapping, “How dare niggas speak my name and they ain’t glowin’?/Jumpin’ out that boy thing, the gun smokin.’” “Pop Shit” arrives nearly one month after TDE Appreciation Week, which was launched in celebration of Top Dawg’s birthday (April 20). Hopefully the latest release signals a compilation album or solo release from the label coming soon.

Yung Lean, “Hellraiser”

“Hellraiser” is a devilish new song from Yung Lean that finds him getting into some trouble as he celebrates being in the moment. “Hellraisin’, destiny/Tomorrow I’ll be me/Tomorrow I’ll be free,” Lean sings on the bridge. The tone of “Hellraiser” is a little dreary, but as the track progresses, you can hear Lean get a little more energetic and hopeful. The latest track appears on Yung Lean’s Starz, which dropped on Friday.

slowthai, “ENEMY”

“ENEMY” is a rambunctious record from Slowthai, in which the U.K. artist addresses some of his low points in the last year. On the track, he admits to having “ups and downs like an elevator,” but then continues to carry on with a disruptive attitude. “Keep my name out your dirty mouth… I set fires cause I’m burnin’ to burn down your house,” he spits. On the song’s outro, Slowthai announces that he has been canceled, which seems to be a reference to the backlash following his intoxicated outburst at the 2020 NME Awards. “The way you acted tonight is not acceptable. Slowthai, you have officially been canceled.”

Melii f/ Smoove’L, “BDE”

Melii is ruthless on her new single, “BDE.” On the track, she brags about spending wads of cash and declares herself better than her competition. “Who lit? Who glow like this?/Who miss? Who hit?/Who blow like this?/Who hop out the whip and drip like this?” She questions. The record includes Brooklyn drill-leaning bass, which is likely why Melii enlisted Brooklyn’s own Smoove’L to hop on the second verse, where he raps, “I’m a hustler, she gotta pay/I get the fast cash through the Cash App.” “BDE” is the type of record you’d expect to hear blasting from someone’s car speakers late at night.

Standing on the Corner, “Angel”

“Angel” is an experimental track from Standing on the Corner that mixes punk and jazz instrumentation with a hip-hop beat. A medley of horns, hi-hats, and indistinguishable sounds lead this track, as the group’s frontman delivers scratchy vocals. “When I thought I saw an angel/It must have been a light,” he sings. “Angel” is a drowsy record that evokes a sort of calmness, and sounds like the kind of song that would be best enjoyed while lying in a bed of flowers looking up at the sky.