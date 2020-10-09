This was a somewhat slow week for new music, but there are still some great releases worth listening to as you head into the weekend. Benny the Butcher just released a song from what he is calling the “most anticipated album of the year,” called “Timeless,” a new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Big Sean. Reason, JID, and Isaiah Rashad connected on their mellow hit “Extinct.” And Anderson .Paak joined forces with Timbaland for the funky club banger “Jewelz.” This week’s roundup also includes songs from Headie One, SAINt JHN, and Lil Loaded.

Check out the best new music this week below. For more updates on the latest releases, follow our playlist on Spotify here.