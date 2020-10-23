October is winding down, but there are enough new music releases to get us through the rest of the month. Ariana Grande is back with her first single, “Positions,” from her upcoming album, which is due October 30. Ty Dolla Sign recruited an ensemble cast for “Track 6” off his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. And Saweetie and Jhene Aiko joined forces for their cocky anthem, “Back to the Streets.” This week’s list also includes new tunes from Jack Harlow, Rico Nasty, Dej Loaf, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below, and follow our playlist on Spotify for the latest music updates here.