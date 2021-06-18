Things are heating up in music as we get deeper into the summer. This week, Tyler, the Creator dropped “Lumberjack,” a hard-hitting track from his forthcoming album Call Me If You Get Lost. Vince Staples has returned with his new record “Law of Averages.” And Don Toliver linked up with Kali Uchis for their hazy collaboration “Drugs N Hella Melodies.” Migos, DaBaby, Isaiah Rashad, Goldlink and more also dropped new music this week.

