There’s a lot of new music to kick off the beginning of fall with. After dropping his second studio album earlier this year, Polo G is back with a gritty new record called “Epidemic.” Lil Wayne is feeding his fans with a standout track “Life of Mr. Carter,” which appears on the deluxe version of Tha Carter V. And ASAP Ferg just dropped Floor Seats II, including the menacing single “Marilyn Manson,” which features the heavy metal artist himself. This week’s best new music also includes songs from Travis Scott, Action Bronson, YG, and more.

Check out of the best new music below.

Polo G, “Epidemic”

Polo G is back with “Epidemic,” a soulful record that finds the Chicago rookie using melodic flows and Auto-Tuned vocals to address his fallen friends, violence, and broken relationships. “I’m so sick of farewells and R.I.P.’s/In the trenches yellin’, ‘Gang gang,’ mob ties what I bleed/Don’t claim to be an opp, cause niggas die from that disease,” he spits. The track has a similar message as his previous work, but Polo seems more clear and pained in his delivery. “Epidemic” marks the rapper’s first single following the release of his sophomore album, The GOAT.

Lil Wayne, “Life of Mr. Carter”

One year after Lil Wayne released Tha Carter V, the rap veteran has returned with the deluxe version. On “Life of Mr. Carter,” Tunechi utilizes the razor-sharp wordplay he is known for, rapping about prison, past relationships, and life in general. He attributes all of his past experiences to his hardened outlook. “What’s harder, life of Mr. Carter?” he questions throughout the record. “Life of Mr. Carter” is the standout of the new tracks added to Tha Carter V deluxe edition.

ASAP Ferg f/ Marilyn Manson, “Marilyn Manson”

“Marilyn Manson” is a devilish single that finds ASAP Ferg paying homage to his heavy metal collaborator. From the jump, Ferg kicks of with menacing raps, comparing himself to Manson. “Leave a nigga bloody like a tampon, crazy like Marilyn Manson,” he raps over Honorable C.N.O.T.E. production. Ferg also sprinkles in braggadocious lyrics about designer cars and jewels, while Marilyn Manson lends himself to laying down adlibs on a loop in the background. “Marilyn Manson” is the first single from Ferg’s latest album, Floor Seats II.

YG, “Out on Bail”

“Out On Bail” is a wavy new song from YG. On the track, YG sounds paranoid as enemies are trying to end him. “I’m out on bail, them motherfuckers tryna get me/But I won’t tell, so with some time they tryna hit me,” he raps over simple production. He also touches on the ups and down he’s experienced in his life, rapping, “My life be polar, polar/Ups and downs like a rollercoaster.” “Out On Bail” is slated to appear on YG’s upcoming album, MY LIFE 4HUNNID, which is dropping on October 2.

Travis Scott f/ Young Thug & M.I.A., “Franchise”

After making headlines for his unprecedented partnership with McDonald’s earlier this month, Travis Scott has returned to music. “Franchise” is a hazy collaboration that unites Trav with frequent collaborator, Young Thug, as well as M.I.A. On the track, the Houston rapper shows love to Dem Franchize Boyz, interpolating their 2004 single “White Tee” on the chorus. Elsewhere, Thugger lays down a pulsating verse about flying private jets to France, Pop Smoke, and more. M.I.A., who has been absent from the music cycle over the last few years, comes in with a high energy verse towards the end.

Swae Lee, “Dance Like No One’s Watching”

“Dance Like No One’s Watching” is a bouncy dance record with a booming bass and other trap influences. The track, which was originally debuted during Swae’s 2020 Rolling Loud live stream performance, is simple in its lyricism, but creates a vibe that will likely draw a crowd to the dance floor. “Dance like no one’s watchin’/I need someone non-toxic,” he sings. “Dance Like No One’s Watching” is expected to be on Swae Lee’s upcoming album, which is coming this fall.

Spillage Village f/ Ant Clemons, “Baptize”

Spillage Village is a super group composed of EarthGang, JID, 6lack, and more. On “Baptize,” JID, EarthGang, and Ant Clemons join forces to address police brutality, systemic racism, and religion. “Police, they beat me, we storm the same streets/ We storm the same block, won’t stop til we free,” EarthGang’s Johnny Venus spits. Although the record is filled with political messages, it is still an easygoing single that can be played on the frontlines or in the comfort of your own home. “Baptize” appears on Spillage Village’s debut album Spilligion.

Action Bronson, “Sergio”

“Sergio” is a classic rap record with a grandiose vibe. On the track, Action Bronson mixes witty wordplay with rich anecdotes. It’s a record you’d expect to hear on a breezy summer day while cruising around in a luxurious vintage car. “Feelin' good's the only thing I know,” he raps ove The Alchemist production. “Sergio” appears on Action Bronson’s new album, Only For Dolphins.

$not, “Revenge”

“Revenge” is an uptempo record from $not that finds the rapper coming to terms with his flaws. “Sometimes, I can really be fuck up/Ain’t nothin’ much to say, but ‘hey goodbye’,” he spits with a melodic flow. He also addresses his reckless nature, and how that often gets him into trouble. “Revenge” is presumed to appear on $not’s upcoming album, Beautiful Havoc, which will serve as a follow up to 2020’s Tragedy. The music video was shot by Cole Bennett.

Reason f/ Vince Staples, “Sauce”

“Sauce” starts off with a somber tone, but as it progresses, you soon realize it’s actually a cocky record that finds Reason and Vince Staples flexing their wealth and rise to fame. “I just drip, I got sauce, I just drip, I got sauce/ If she dip, that bitch loss, I don’t trip, I’m a boss,” Reason raps on the chorus. Vince later chimes in rapping about his sold out tours and merch. The accompanying music video also comments on police brutality.