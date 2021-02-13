Azealia Banks has returned to the public eye with claims that she is a victim of racism and misogyny following a beef she had with gossip blogger Perez Hilton. Banks took to her Instagram story to express her feelings about Hilton and how she felt she was treated.

“I will never forgive you h**s for trading me out for Perez,” she wrote in her Instagram story, referencing their squabble in 2013. “After everything I have done for you ungrateful b****es. Y’all repaid me with racism, sabotage, misogyny, harassment and bulls**t sensationalism.”

Banks was describing that due to everything she went through with Hilton in the past regarding comments he’s made about her, that she was a victim of racism and misogyny and that her fans abandoned her without coming to her aid.

Despite Azealia feeling like her fans didn’t show up for her in this instance, they have in the past. When she made some alarming posts back in August that indicated that her mental health was deteriorating, many came to her aid and supported her through it.

“Yea, I think I’m done here,” Banks wrote on her Instagram story. “This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

This prompted many to support her, which later led to her posting an update to Instagram saying she was feeling better than she was before, indicating that the fan support worked.

Hilton has yet to respond to Banks’ current claims.