Attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard held a news conference on Friday morning to announce the filing of more lawsuits from over 200 attendees of Houston’s Astroworld Festival last weekend. They have reportedly filed 110 lawsuits and are planning on filing 90 more.

The announcement took place in front of Houston’s Harris County Civil Courthouse, and comes as Bharti Shahani, who was first declared brain dead and then passed away on Wednesday, brings the festival death toll to nine. A criminal investigation is underway, and Crump and Hilliard’s lawsuit will join at least 46 other lawsuits that have been filed in the state seeking damages.