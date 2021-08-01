Ariana Grande may not have headlined any major festivals this summer following the success of last year’s Positions, but Arianators now have a chance to catch an Ariana event without switching from their position on the couch.

On Sunday, Ari announced with a trailer that she’ll be taking center stage for Fortnite’s upcoming Rift Tour concert series: a five-show series that happens throughout next weekend.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor,” Ariana said in a release. “I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

The series, which follows Fortnite events from Travis Scott, Anderson .Paak, Marshmello, and others, is set to pair “popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game,” giving users the ability to travel with friends on an Ariana-backed “journey.” Fans should also expect some Ari skins, too. While it’s unclear what tracks fans will hear from Ari—or rather, virtual Ari—the shows kick off Friday at 6 p.m. EST, and end Sunday at 6 p.m. EST.

“Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends,” said Epic’s Head of Brand Phil Rampulla. “We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!”

As reported by Polygon, the event comes after an Ariana/Lady Gaga event was scrapped by the developer last year, which was reportedly revealed in court docs. Hopefully nothing will rain on this one.