Anik Khan has dropped off the newest song and video for “Man Down,” featuring Nish and Haile Supreme.

The Jordan Riggs-directed visual sees Khan surrounded by his collaborators, friends, and family in his native Queens, New York as he raps about being one of the few South Asians in the music industry. “I ain’t trying to go to county, I got way too much to lose it, it ain’t about me,” he raps over a beat inspired by both Brooklyn and UK drill.

“Man Down” is the lead single from Khan’s forthcoming, two-part EP Denied // Approved, which digs deep into the Bangladeshi-born artist’s struggles as an immigrant in America who doesn’t have U.S. citizenship. With the project, he aims to be the champ for Black and Brown foreigners who have faced similar hardships.

Denied // Approved also boasts features and production from Sango, Bas, Xavier Omar, Cozz, and more, and is Khan’s first release since his 2017 EP Kites. The EP’s first part, Denied is set to arrive on July 23.

Watch the video for “Man Down” at the top.