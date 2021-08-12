AEG Presents, a worldwide leader in the live show and event space, will require proof of full vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs. But unlike less bold policies implemented by others in recent weeks, the AEG approach does not allow those who are unvaccinated and test negative to gain entry.

The live music and event company announced Thursday that the decision was inspired by sustained concerns surrounding the Delta variant, as well as the troubling uptick in cases being reported in regions of the U.S. where unvaccinated people outnumber the inoculated.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

The policy will go into full effect around the U.S. no later than Oct. 1. In a statement, a company rep explained that this date was chosen to allow time for anyone who’s still unvaccinated to remedy that. Prior to the full implementation date, AEG will require proof of vaccination or a negative test result, mimicking a similar policy a number of artists have adopted this month. Starting October, however, choosing to remain unvaccinated will carry the reward of not being allowed entry into AEG Presents spaces.

The policy, per AEG, is designed to be open-ended and could potentially be revised in the future depending on variants and infection rates, as well as local and federal regulations.

Among the AEG Presents-operated venues in the U.S. are the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Webster Hall in New York City, Warfield in San Francisco, Showbox in Seattle, the Roxy in West Hollywood, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and more. AEG has also put on a number of festivals including Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, Coachella, Day N Vegas, and Hangout.

CDC data as of Aug. 11 shows that 50.3 percent of the total U.S. population is currently fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, just under 60 percent of the population has received at least one dose. A goal President Biden had been pushing for the country to hit by early July—a 70 percent vaccination rate among people 18 and older—wasn’t surpassed until this month.

Want to be part of the solution? Get vaccinated.