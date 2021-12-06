Last year, when Adele gained access to her Instagram account—which is primarily run by management—she wasn’t able to hold onto it for too long.

The 30 singer caught up with beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials during a makeup tutorial, explaining to the YouTuber that once she posted a certain photo last year (likely making reference to the infamous snapshot of her wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and bantu knots), her team took the password from her.

“In COVID, they let me have my password,” Adele said, as pointed out by Billboard. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact. … They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.”

Then came the photo, which Adele calls the only pic she’s ever posted of herself, and things ended pretty quickly.

“Then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about,” she said. “It’s the only picture I ever posted myself. And then they took my password away from me again.”

Also in the YouTube video, the singer—who currently has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200—explained she doesn’t intend to hop on another Instagram Live following the meme-inspiring one she did earlier in the year.

“No, because I had no idea how to fucking use it,” she said. “I would never do it again. I don’t see what all the fuss is about. I didn’t enjoy it at all. I mean I enjoyed it while I was doing it, but then all my friends were like, ‘Are you OK?’ And they told me what I was supposed to be doing, and what I was supposed to look like…honestly, it was, like, meme-worthy.”

In response to her revelation, Adele’s Instagram comments are now flooded with #FreeAdele pleas, with fans hoping she can get personal access to her account back. Whether she does or not, you can check out her latest discussion below.