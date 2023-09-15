Premiere: ScarLip Launches Video for “No Statements” Featuring Cameo by Swizz Beatz

ScarLip advises listeners to “never mix pussy with business” on her highly replayable new track “No Statements.”

The song, produced by Pluto Spazzin, opens with a definitive statement from the Bronx artist that sets the tone for the rest of the listening experience:

“I’m from a place where we don’t do no rattin’”

Elsewhere, ScarLip reflects on getting “signed for $4 million” and delivers a shrewdly crafted chorus that’s certain to remain stuck in your head for the foreseeable future.

Up top, catch the premiere of the official video for “No Statements,” directed by Sarah McColgan and featuring a camera from Swizz Beatz. The latter recently enlisted ScarLip for the Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 cut "Take 'Em Out," which also featured Jadakiss and Benny the Butcher.

In an interview with Jordan Rose for Complex in May, ScarLip pushed back against the need to classify her sound into any particular genre, thus putting her in "a box" she doesn't belong.

"I’m just an artist," she said at the time. "I feel like my sound is just hardcore aggression. I am aggressive. Like my music is just [aggressive], but I could get soft too, feel me? I just think I’m very versatile. I can’t really put a name on it. I’m not a drill rapper, I’m an artist; that’s a box."

To celebrate the release of “No Statements,” ScarLip is hosting a special pop-up event in Brooklyn on Friday. See details below.