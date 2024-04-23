Justin Bieber, Keke Palmer, Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Westside Gunn, and others are mourning the death of 32-year-old California rapper Chris King, who was gunned down days ago in Tennessee.
On Saturday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported King was killed while standing with friends in an alley at 2:30 a.m. A group of people approached and tried to rob King and his friends. Gunfire ensued, leaving the rapper and another man wounded.
"The (surviving) 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends," according to a release from the Nashville Police Department. "It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck."
The victims checked in to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where King later died. Nashville Police announced they are searching for a 19-year-old named Adrian Cameron in connection to the shooting. Cameron was out on bond for a 2021 murder and wore an ankle monitor under the conditions of his bond. During the time of the deadly robbery, data from the ankle monitor showed it was cut off.
King's peers and fans were stunned by his untimely passing and hopped on social media to leave messages honoring him. Bieber was King's roommate over a decade ago and was one of the people to pay tribute to him.
"Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers," Bieber posted to his Instagram Story. "See you in paradise brother."
Trippie Redd added, "I love you until we meet again twin! I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight 🙏 and he had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother."
Sharing sympathies in Trippie's comments were Machine Gun Kelly, 03 Greedo, Lex Luger, Casey Veggies, Lex Luger, and Honorable C.N.O.T.E., among others.
Keke Palmer reflected on her time coming up in the industry alongside King by sharing a photo of her speaking with him on a video call back in the day. She also recalled how everyone knew he would become a star.
"I wish I had more photos but it's actually perfect because this is exactly how it began," she wrote. "I can't believe I'm saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don't know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments."
The 30-year-old added, "When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother."
Among those mourning in the comments of Chris' last Instagram post were Westside Gunn, Bas, Coi Leray, Lil Gnar, IDK, Mozzy, and Tyla Yaweh, who wrote, "Bro we just talked for like 3 hours 2 days ago wtf this not real man?"