Justin Bieber, Keke Palmer, Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Westside Gunn, and others are mourning the death of 32-year-old California rapper Chris King, who was gunned down days ago in Tennessee.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported King was killed while standing with friends in an alley at 2:30 a.m. A group of people approached and tried to rob King and his friends. Gunfire ensued, leaving the rapper and another man wounded.

"The (surviving) 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends," according to a release from the Nashville Police Department. "It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck."

The victims checked in to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where King later died. Nashville Police announced they are searching for a 19-year-old named Adrian Cameron in connection to the shooting. Cameron was out on bond for a 2021 murder and wore an ankle monitor under the conditions of his bond. During the time of the deadly robbery, data from the ankle monitor showed it was cut off.

King's peers and fans were stunned by his untimely passing and hopped on social media to leave messages honoring him. Bieber was King's roommate over a decade ago and was one of the people to pay tribute to him.

"Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers," Bieber posted to his Instagram Story. "See you in paradise brother."

Trippie Redd added, "I love you until we meet again twin! I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight 🙏 and he had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother."