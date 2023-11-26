LL Cool J's Ridiculous Antics Have Become Memes

LL Cool J has become the topic of conversation on social media again for some hilarious out-of-pocket moments over the years.
Earlier this week, someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a tweet reflecting on the Queens rap legend's weird behavior over the years. The tweet read, "Nothing LL cool J has ever done is considered normal," and the floodgates opened for people to share clips of LL doing strange things.
Some of the clips included LL pouring chocolate syrup on a woman's knee in the "Loungin'" music video, washing a woman's hair while fully clothed in the shower in a Babyface video, stiff-arming kids in a game of football in the visuals for LSG's "Curious," freestyling on BET's Rap City while sitting on toilet, and so much more.
This isn't the first time LL's actions have been talked about on social media. The same thing happened last year when people reflected on his outrageous behavior in music videos. The 55-year-old responded to the jokes with a clip addressing his actions, admitting he was "unhinged" and "ridiculous."
"Yeah, I was definitely ridiculous. That's my goal. I make my own rules," he said before breaking down the scenes. "Playing the guitar on a young lady's leg. My father always said when I asked him if he worked out, he said, 'The heaviest thing I lift is a leg.' I always loved that. I think I should've had two or three girls, though. Should've had a whole band, drums and all that."
He even addressed pouring chocolate syrup on a woman's knees, saying, "Definitely was wildin'! Although I always felt there should've been more chocolate, maybe using a giant paintbrush or something and just really go in. Now, looking back, I should've went a little further with it, but yeah, it was unhinged."
Check out more reactions to LL Cool J's wild behavior over the years below.