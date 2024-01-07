Kid Cudi Says Juice WRLD's Team 'Went Ghost' Ahead of Posthumous Collab

Kid Cudi has shed some light on the highly-anticipated collaboration project with the late Juice WRLD.
On Friday, the Cleveland rap star took to Twitter to reveal what happened with the collaboration between himself and the late rapper. According to Cudi, he never heard back from his team, and because of that, the track won’t be featured on his upcoming album INSANO.
“Hey gang, so I never heard back from Juice team, they said we could use it on my album and they would use it on his, but his team went ghost when we reached out and its been months so it wont be on the deluxe. I tried but u know, whatever 🤷🏾♂️ not me,” Cudi wrote.
On the following day, Cudi shared a screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram Story by Peter Jideonwo, Juice’s former manager who still works with the artist’s estate. In the post, Jideonwo wrote: “Song is cleared for @kidcudi but since it’s on the party never ends it can’t come out till the release. It can be added to his album after that happens since his album has to come out now. No one is ignoring or not responding to him. He knows this information and that’s the deal.”
The Party Never Ends is the title of Juice WRLD’s forthcoming final posthumous album. A fan had mentioned Cudi in a tweet regarding Jideonwo’s message, and he claimed he wasn’t aware of what was going on.
“First me hearin this,” he said. “Never was told it cant come out til his album does. Thats cool tho. We have answers. Power of a tweet.”