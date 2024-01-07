Kid Cudi Says Juice WRLD's Team 'Went Ghost' Ahead of Posthumous Collab

Kid Cudi has shed some light on the highly-anticipated collaboration project with the late Juice WRLD.

On Friday, the Cleveland rap star took to Twitter to reveal what happened with the collaboration between himself and the late rapper. According to Cudi, he never heard back from his team, and because of that, the track won’t be featured on his upcoming album INSANO.

“Hey gang, so I never heard back from Juice team, they said we could use it on my album and they would use it on his, but his team went ghost when we reached out and its been months so it wont be on the deluxe. I tried but u know, whatever 🤷🏾‍♂️ not me,” Cudi wrote.