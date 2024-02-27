Taylor Swift's Father Under Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting Paparazzo in Australia

Taylor Swift's father Scott is under investigation by Australian police after being accused of assaulting a paparazzo in Australia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, New South Wales Police confirmed that the department received a complaint from 51-year-old man claiming he was assaulted by a 71-year-old man, the same age as Swift.

Matrix Media Group chief executive Ben McDonald tells the newspaper that he was the alleged victim in the incident involving Scott.

"I was just out on the job chasing Taylor," McDonald said. "She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security [guards] around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas."

McDonald claimed security "had it under control" when Scott "decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in."

The victim did not require medical attention as a result of the alleged assault.