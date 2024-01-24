Common Recalls Michael Jordan Telling Him to 'Stick to Rapping and Acting' After NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

But the result proved to be otherwise for the "Glory" rapper, who lost the title to Michael Rapaport that year. "I ended up, after the game, going to Michael Jordan's brand, Jordan, party, and he said, 'Common, come here,'" he continued. "And I gave him a little love and he said in my ear, 'Stick to rapping and acting.'"

The comment baffled Common, who told Jordan that he "killed it on the court." But Common wouldn't receive the MVP title until 10 years later, when he further proved his dedication to basketball and won the trophy during the 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

"I've received some awards and I'm very grateful," said the three-time Grammy recipient when shown a picture of him with the MVP trophy. "But this is one I was fighting for, man."

Common discussed Jordan's being unimpressed with him last year in a Men's Health interview, saying that the former NBA star was "grounding" him with the comment.