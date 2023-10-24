‘Griselda Never Going Nowhere’: Westside Gunn Talks About His Influence, and New Album ‘And Then You Pray For Me'

Is And Then You Pray for Me really your last album?

This is my last solo album; I still wanna do other projects. I still want to do one with Conway [the Machine] and Benny [the Butcher] again. I still want to do a Hall & Nash with bro again. And even if I do like a “Gunnlib” or something like that, I would probably make it an EP, like six or seven songs. So I don't think I have to go in the studio and make 20 records ever again.

But the energy always takes me there, so my projects are always like 15 to 20 [songs]. But now I feel like I can just relax. Now I'm going to go back to my old formula. I might go to the studio and make five or six records today and drop it on Friday. I'm going back to them days because I don't want to hold on to nothing. And Super Flygod, he just became a thing—he's here now. He's born, so it's just a different energy with me now. I wanna dance on beats, but I don't want to wait—I just want to drop them like I used to, man. Get a picture, smack the parental [advisory] on i,t and just drop it. I started that wave, man. Now on Twitter, it can be fucking anything. They're gonna be like, “New Griselda cover.”

That's what I started. It was just like every week I was doing a brand-new song with a crazy cover. I put the parental on it, and we just made that a thing. There's so many things that I've done over the years that now it's a thing.

Is the Trump mug shot ever going to become a Griselda EP cover?

Nah, man, I don’t want to touch that one. I’m good.

Thinking back to Flyest Nigga in Charge, which will turn 20 in two years, you were still rapping about designer clothes even back then. How has your fashion sense grown, and what are the similarities and differences between that version of Westside Gatt and the Gunn that’s closing the book today?

Just access to just more flyer shit. Twenty years ago, Westside was selling weed, crack, guns, you know what I'm saying? So I think it was just more street fashion at that time because it was just a different time. But of course I was fly then, too, but I think just now I got on some shorts that's not even out yet. It's just that the evolution is just having access to different stores in different countries. I’ve always been fly; now the access is just better.

Why did you choose to end it all with a sequel to Pray for Paris?

I feel it don't get no bigger [than this]. This is still Westside Gunn and Virgil Abloh—how can you top this? I don't even want to. If I ended it right now, I'm happy. Like, “Yo, his career was crazy, and he ended it with Virgil on the cover and walked away in the sunset.” Because the thing is I feel like if we was in the NBA or NFL, being in a game 11 years, you old now. Even though I'm getting better, but it's just like, how long am I gonna do this? Like, we talking about my first project came out 20 years ago. So what you want, me to rap for 30 years, 40 years? I got other things going on, and we also can't forget that I'm a designer and I'm into wrestling. There’s other things I want to do now where it's like, “OK, you know, Will Smith was a rapper, then became one of the biggest actors in the world.” I'm just going with the energy. I don't know what I'm going to do or where I'm going to be, but it's more than Westside Gunn and just rapping.

It’s funny you say that, though, because Griselda was pivotal in breaking the mold of how old rappers are supposed to be when they’re popular.

Yeah, there's no age on it—if you dope, you dope. It don't even matter. A lot of the OGs right now in their 50s still spitting dope. I never looked at age ever as an issue, and right now I listen to people that was before me and I listen to the new age. I listen to anything that's dope. That's why I tell people all the time, “Just keep doing you, man.” It's all about timing. A lot of people give up. It took me to get to be 30 years old for mine to pop off, but hey, it is what it is.

The title is obviously a play on Pray for Paris, but can you walk me through its meaning?

Going back to like 2014, I made the song “Eric B” and I said, “Pray for Paris, and then you pray for me.” I said that in 2014, so it was something I've been said. I've been saying that, and when I did the first Pray for Paris with V, I wanted to make it a trilogy at first. So that's why we had so many different Virgil art pieces. Because it was just like we was cooking, we was in the zone, and, you know, when you start brainstorming you all over the place. It's like the sky was the limit and we fed off each other—the energy was always there. But then at the same time, I want to give the people that are now because I don't know how long I'm going to do this for.



And the energy was already there, where I already was feeling like I'm at the end, and I really wanted to throw in the towel. But when I went to Fashion Week this year in January, I got inspired like I did the first time I went, when I did Pray for Paris. So it was the same exact energy when I went out there with V, and I never felt that energy since I made that first Pray for Paris.



So I started cooking it right then in Paris, like I did the first one, and it was like, this has to be the sequel, but I also want to end it right here. I felt like I'm gonna just go hard, and if I had to do one last album, what would my last album sound like? And I just treated it that way. Now it's like, there's no more pressure for me for the rest of my career. If I want to rap again, I could rap. If I don't want to rap again, I'll have to rap. If I just want to curate, if I just want to drop a song once a week, once a month, once every day, whatever I want to do, I could just do and just have fun.