Sleepy Hallow Talks New Album, State of NY Drill, and Update on Sheff G

How is this upcoming album going to differ from Stay Sleep?

They’re always like, “I need something like Still Sleep,” and I’m just like, “Damn, I don’t know.” But this is a lot of growth from that. I feel like I still got the same vibes as the last one, because Still Sleep is fun tracks, pain tracks, and this the same agenda I went for; I wanted to have all types of music on it.



Was there any pressure to make sure this album satisfies fans who loved Still Sleep?

Hell yeah, there’s always pressure because it’s like, once you do good you have to do better every time. That’s my goal: I’ve been trying to do better every time.



One thing they have in common is great production from Great John. Why do you and him work so well together?

Probably because we literally have just sat in a stew for a million nights, even if we're not doing anything. Just listening to beats, falling asleep to beats, waking up and using a beat. He’s more than just a beatmaker; we’re like family. The connection is different.



This is the first time you’re using a self-portrait for the cover art and not something drawn. What made you go in that creative direction, and how does the cover reflect the album?

I don’t even know. It was like a run-and-gun. Because when I listen to the music and I see the picture, it just goes.



What’s the biggest thing you want to prove with this upcoming album, especially considering fans haven't been able to hear from you in a little over a year?

That I can still go up without doing drill.



You were talking on OTR about how you wouldn’t fully categorize this new album as drill, and how you started your career in drill but now feel like you can make whatever records you want. Do you feel like younger artists use drill as a tool to get hot and then abandon it later?

It’s cool right now. I fuck with it, but it’s watered down now. It's not what it used to be. There’s too much of the same shit. Niggas get on a track and they all saying the same shit in different ways. Don’t get me wrong—some of this shit’s fire, but some of it is dirt. I just don’t think it is the same, or the way it used to be.



Lil Tjay said something similar to me. He said that it’s somewhat dying.

Exactly. It’s here because you got the younger generation still paying attention to it. But I feel like [for] the niggas who really know, it's just meh. I get that it’s music, but it got to be real and authentic. It’s like now, niggas is hearing what one person said and be too repetitive. I like when they switch it up and make it different. Figure out your own flow. That’s how I think I started to go up; I would sit in the studio and figure out my flow and perfected my craft. I’m still working on it, but I feel like I found my own lane.



I get it, but it’s like why not just come out the way you want to be? Don't come and make a drill song because that’s what’s lit. I started off with drill music, but not because I wanted to get lit off drill and then switch my shit up. I was rapping about my life, and it just sounded like drill music. It’s the same thing I’m doing now, just about my life.



How did you break away from being pigeonholed to the subgenre?

Just by staying in the studio. Experiences will always help you and going through different things, but staying in the studio and making songs that you don’t like makes you go harder. Because you know you can do better than this.



What was it like putting this album together while dealing with so many other things outside of music?

That shit was hell. There were points when I was in the studio and thought I lost it. I couldn’t make a song for weeks. I was putting shit on a beat and just didn’t like it. It was hard.



What kept you anchored and focused while you were working?

The fans. Sometimes I would go through my messages and see the shit that they say and remind myself that I can’t stop.