Denzel Curry Finally Reveals What ‘PH’ Means and Explains Why He’s the ‘Best Performer Alive’

Does that fight against boredom run parallel to the chase to capture the feeling that releasing your first album, Nostalgic 64, brought you again?

It’s not the same thing. I just want to keep [experimenting]. I just like making music and art because I’m an artist. People say I’m just a rapper—no, I’m an artist. I think about everything when it comes down to what I’m doing. When it came to Nostalgic, I made the cover, which was colored in by Johnathan Rodriguez. I was even drawing all of the single art because I was influenced by Lil Ugly Mane who was doing his own artwork and making music. I was influenced by everything around me with the lyricism. There is never going to be another feeling like that ever again for me, so I have to drop stuff that’s going to create new experiences for other people. I can never re-drop my first album. So I try to create experiences for people who have never heard me before and it’ll be the first time they heard a Denzel Curry album.

In 2020, you said that you had plans of retirement after three more albums. You dropped Melt My Eyez since then, and recently tweeted “2 More Albums.” What do you think the feeling will be like when you drop your last album?

I say I’ve got three albums left because I feel like my life is going to continue being good, but I want to go into different things. I’m working on a manga right now that I’ve been working on for almost four years now, Hail Trials. I want to venture into that and make cartoons, anime, and film. But I have to put as much effort as I do with my albums into that. I’m going to keep making music every day, but I want to try other things. I want to try acting. I want to try voice acting and stuff. I want to try all of these things, so that’s why I say I think I can give people three more albums, and then I’ll go do what I have to do.

Kid Cudi recently said he was “intimidated” to get on a track with you, explaining he was waiting to find a song where he wouldn’t get “ruined.” What’s your reaction to that?

Cudi is the GOAT, bro. If there was no Lupe, if there was no Cudi, there would be no me, period. His and Lupe’s albums were the first albums I bought with my own money and those guys have played a significant role in my life, because I always wanted to meet them and hang with them. I’m really good friends with Lupe and I’m also really cool with Kid Cudi as well. I just feel like I could never ruin Cudi on a track. I grew up listening to him. The person I developed to be is because I would listen to their music when I was growing up. Besides all the Three 6 [Mafia] shit, these guys were really the first to make me realize that I can do this shit.

Is it true that you and Smino are cousins? You guys have the same uncle and you only discovered this when you worked on music together?

Yeah, we have the same uncle, and we found this out when we were doing Unlocked 1.5. He was like, “I got Currys in my family, we might be cousins,” and come to find out, we are actually cousins. I have cousins in St. Louis.

What other rappers do you think you could be cousins with?

Yung Miami. I have a feeling that we’re related because I have Brownlee’s in my family. It’s a strong possibility that Caresha is my cousin.

You recently tweeted that “first week sales don’t mean shit.” Why did you think it was important to express that to fans on Twitter?

First week sales do matter if you’re a major artist, but to be real with you, I never played that game before and I still gained a lot. I’ve just now decided that I want to have a No. 1 single, just because that’s something I’ve never done before. My first week sales have never been super crazy, but everybody still shows up to the shows. The shows still sell out, the venues still get bigger. It does not matter. My development is not going to change. And everybody thinks you need a TikTok hit—no nigga, just make fire shit and if the people fuck with it then they’ll come to you.

You’re on Twitter a lot. What do you think of the Elon Musk era of Twitter?

I kind of miss the bird, man. It’s crazy because I hate Twitter, but at the same time, I miss the bird. I don’t know about Elon, man. You got Tesla, you won. You sent a car into space, you won. You’re about to fight Mark Zuckerberg.

Who do you have in the Musk vs. Zuckerberg grudge match?

Oh, Zuckerberg all day. Zuck be in the paint. I think Zuck got him. That boy is going to do a flying guillotine on his ass on some UFC shit. If they actually do fight in the Colosseum, bruh... If Zuck beats [Musk’s] ass, he has to relinquish Twitter. [He] has to relinquish Twitter and give it to Mark Zuckerberg so now he runs Facebook and Twitter.

Do you care about being labeled “underrated?”

It gets annoying when everybody is like, “He’s so underrated.” Now it’s like, “He’s overrated!” But the only reason you got haters is because you’re doing something right. When it comes down to the “underrated” comments, somebody said it and it just stuck and it’s been that way for almost five years now. I think it was around Imperial or TA13OO because not too many people were hip, but they’re getting there. I’m a career-long artist, so eventually it will dwindle out over time. I’m always one song away. I’m “underrated” now, but I’m one song away from being overrated because everybody likes it.



What does the next chapter of Denzel Curry look like?

So there was Melt My Eyez See Your Future, that was the era where I was getting away from all the turn-up stuff and I just wanted to express myself and do it over beats that I always liked growing up. When it comes down to the 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT stuff, it’s all turnt up. It’s just energy. I want so much energy and push it out so that when we do the shows, it's straight energy. I give energy on these records and at the shows with these songs, and the people give energy back to me. That’s the one thing I didn’t have on Melt. There were only a couple of tracks, but it wasn’t everything, it was very chill. So I’m going to give all the turned up shit. But as of right now, I don’t think it will be a project. We’ll just see what it develops into over time. I just want to throw these things out in real time and if it becomes a project, cool, if it doesn’t then it doesn’t.