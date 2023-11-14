DD Osama On Drill Being "Washed," and Pop Smoke Being The King Of New York

DD Osama calls himself “The Future,” and he is writing his story on his terms. Complex spoke with the rising New York rapper about life before fame, why he believes he and Luh Tyler are the Lil Baby and Lil Durk of their generation, who will always be the King of New York, and more.

You’ve been called the Justin Bieber of Drill or the Justin Bieber of the trenches because of how loyal and massive your fanbase is. I heard you like to listen to Bieber in your free time, what’s your favorite song?

"One Less Lonely Girl.” Yeah, that’s pain.

What would a DD Osama and Justin Bieber song sound like?

I'm trying to tell you, I’m really manifesting it. I'm going to get a song with my son. Hopefully guys, I'm manifesting it right now.

How has tour been? What’s been your favorite about it so far?

It's fire, I can’t lie. It's not really a tour, though. It's a little before a big tour, but it’s going well.

What’s been your favorite part about it so far?

Just traveling overall, I don’t like being in New York. I just love going everywhere, Atlanta, Miami, L.A., all that.

How would you describe your style of rapping?

It’s just different because I just switch up my [flow] for every song. I don’t try to stick with one same flow, I [try to] do everything. I’m just different and unique.



A lot has changed for you since you became famous, but what were you like in school?

I ain’t gonna lie, I wasn’t doing my work. That’s bad though, y’all have to do y’all work. But I was just playing around too much. I had this one English teacher from my last school, they really taught me a lot of big words. I’m going to use the big words they taught me.

Everybody knows you now for your abilities as a rapper, but what do you like to do outside of music?

I just play my game, but they banned me on Twitch. I be buggin sometimes. I tried to make so many Twitch accounts. I need to get on Kai [Cenat]’s stream. I don’t care about having my own stream, I need to get on Kai’s stream. Top streamer in the world.

What are your thoughts on the Jersey Club and New York drill fusion that’s been happening lately?

I fuck with the Jersey drill shit, but me personally, I wouldn’t [make] that shit every day. That shit get bored and tiring, it gets annoying sometimes.

Nas was 16 when he wrote Illmatic, and it feels like rappers are blowing up younger and younger. How do you think life would be different if you blew up later in life instead of at your current age?

Nah, if my little brother never died then we were both going to blow up. I be saying that shit all the time, it just would have taken a little more time. We just would have had to wait until the world see our face and then everyone gonna see us.

What’s your favorite rap album?

Probably one of the Polo G albums, [The] Goat, or 7220 by Lil Durk.

What’s it like now having a personal relationship with Polo G? Has he ever given you advice?

[Polo] just brought me out on the show, but I wouldn’t say I got a relationship with him because I don’t talk to him every day. But Polo G is really cool, I can’t lie. He told me when I was at the show that he fucked with me. That shit shocked me, that Polo G was listening to me.

And I saw Lil Durk brought you for some of his shows too.

Yeah, Smurk really gives me advice. He told, “Yeah, they gonna trick us cause everybody humans, but don't let them control you.” You can't let them control you because they gonna think they could use you and every time you provide for them, that they can use you all the time.

Has it been hard to navigate fame because of how fast everything has been happening?

I won’t lie, it just be so much that I be forgetting.

Does that just happen, or do you try to forget on purpose?

It just happens. I don’t be trying to forget it but it just happens.

What’s your relationship with social media like, especially TikTok. Have you ever found yourself consciously trying to make a song for social media?

When people say “TikTok songs” and shit, it's not a TikTok song. It's just you made a song and it's going viral on TikTok. There's no such thing as a TikTok song. You can post a song on TikTok and it doesn’t have to be for TikTok. And if it does go viral on TikTok, it’s not a TikTok song. It’s a viral song. I don't really be trying to make TikTok songs. I just be trying to do my own shit.