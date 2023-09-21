Lil Tecca Is All Grown Up And Not Concerned With Your Misconceptions

Queens native Lil Tecca was only in middle school when he expressed interest in pursuing a rap career. By the age of 17, his career took flight, thanks to the explosive success of his 2019 hit single “Ransom.” Jumping to stardom at such a young age, Lil Tecca acknowledges that some rap fans may still perceive him as a teenager. But as he sits on a stool in Complex’s Times Square studio, it’s evident by his tall stature and cool demeanor that he has matured far beyond his youthful beginnings.

"I understand why many still think of me as that 16- or 17-year-old,” Lil Tecca remarks, reflecting on his early success. “But it was cool to turn 21. I got to use my ID.”

Since his breakout year, Lil Tecca has released studio albums. He’s also grown on a personal level, revealing that he’s learned how to break old patterns and tighten his social circle. Further distinguishing himself from the teen sensation he once was and formally introducing the young man he is in his early 20s, Lil Tecca is dropping his latest project, aptly titled Tec. He promises the project, which is a follow-up to We Love You Tecca 2, will “speak about where I want to be in life in the future” and “about stuff I'm going through now.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Tecca gave fans a taste of what’s in store with songs like the ambient hit featuring Kodak Black, “Hvn on Earth,” and the hypnotic, summer go-to “500lbs.” Fans have already received both well, with both singles amassing more than 3 million views in total on YouTube. Tecca suggests there are more sounds, anecdotes, and emotionally provocative music coming soon. “I felt every emotion making this project,” he passionately adds.

Tecca spoke to Complex about the many sides he’s displaying on Tec, growing up in front of the public, Virgo season, and much more. Check out the interview, lightly edited for clarity, below.

You rose to fame as a teenager, and now you're in your early 20s. Looking back on that experience, what was it like having fame at such a young age.

Having fame really young, you just get a lot of freedom. As a teenager, you get to just do what you want. It's a blessing I got to experience that, honestly. But it does have a lot of negative sides, too, because a lot of people want to be around you. And it's up to you to decide who is good to be around you.

How are things different now for you compared to when you were younger?

I would say as you get older, things don't get too much different. It's just you start to understand the patterns that you're going through. You start to get less confused why you go through certain things. I got the time to sit back and observe certain things that happened to me and try to break those patterns as I got older. But I wouldn't say much changed, just because when I jumped into this, I jumped head deep. It wasn't like, I'm floating, and then I'm with the sharks. I jumped straight with sharks.

How does it feel to now be the big brother figure or mentor that young artists look up to?

I've always been a leader. I've always been the person to set the path. So to see that happen on a bigger scale with people that just see me on the Internet, I feel like it's my job to lead people down that right path, because I know they follow me. So it feels good.

Do you feel any pressure from filling that role?

I don't feel pressured by it. This is who I am.

How have you grown in the past few years?

I've gotten a lot of practice, putting thousands of hours into my craft. I feel like now I know what I like more, and I know what I don't like. It makes it easy for me to say no to the wrong things and say yes to the right things.