Dermot Kennedy x UMBRO & GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Dermot Kennedy's exclusive Umbro jersey collaboration and GAS Trading Cards are now available on Complex. Kennedy spent years busking on the streets of Ireland before his 2019 debut, Without Fear. His sophomore album, Sonder, and the EP I've told the trees everything followed, cementing a fanbase that stretches from intimate venues to stadiums he's shared with Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan. His latest offering, The Weight of the Woods, is the next chapter, which draws its energy and emotional weight from Kennedy's native Ireland.

Kennedy’s latest merch drop includes an exclusive Umbro jersey and GAS Trading Cards, offering a more collectible entry point into The Weight of the Woods era.

Where to shop Dermot Kennedy merch

If you’re looking to add some new memorabilia to your collection, shop Dermot Kennedy on Complex.