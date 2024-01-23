Toyota Drives Major Activations and Community Events at ComplexCon

Toyota recently took over Long Beach, California, and they brought their new GR86 as they kicked things off by hosting ComplexCon’s Community Week at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. For two days, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, Toyota partnered with graphic and fashion designers NickyChulo and Blu Boy to host workshops for students and local organizations.

Chulo used the first day of the workshops to introduce students to album cover design, while Blu Boy—the founder of WNTD Apparel—used the second to teach students about clothing design. Both days also included panel discussions with Blu Boy, NickyChulo, music executive Malik Rasheed, and legendary film director and producer Hype Williams, all hosted by Frenchy , giving students the opportunity to ask real questions to notable people who look just like them. And Toyota surprised everyone with tickets to ComplexCon.

With the doors of the Long Beach Convention Center open, ComplexCon was in full swing, and Toyota opened its design workshops to event attendees at the Toyota booth. Chulo and Blu Boy mentored and inspired future creatives as eventgoers experienced the all-new Toyota GR86. Later, fans lined up at the booth to meet Hype Williams, the director who shaped how the world sees hip-hop. Williams—who, over 30 years, has helmed videos for some of the biggest names in rap—was on site to shake hands and sign copies of the Complex zine honoring the past 50 years of hip-hop and Hype’s endless contributions to its music and culture. It’s affectionately dubbed The Hype Williams Issue.