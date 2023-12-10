Kim Kardashian Thanks Designer of Kanye West's 'College Dropout' Bear for Custom Merch

Kim Karadashian is praising Bobby Naugle, who co-designed Kanye West's College Dropout bear for gifting her original merch from the era that coincided with Ye's debut album.

Over the weekend, Kim hopped on social media to thank Naugle, revealing that he reached out to her in an effort to "gift North some of the original merch" from Kanye's College Dropout phase.

She wrote the note alongside a series of photos of the collectibles, which included Kanye's iconic pink Polo, as well as a graphic tee

"Bobby Naugle, who designed the college dropout bear in 2003 and worked on the tours in the early years handling the merch — reached out to me in 2022 because he wanted to gift North some of the original merch that he helped produce,” she wrote, accompanied by a picture of herself with Naugle. “He asked for nothing in return.”