Yung Lean and Bladee Drop Surprise Album 'Psykos'

Swedish cult favorites Yung Lean and Bladee have been working together for over a decade, and they've finally come together for their first collaborative full-length album, Psykos.

Ditching their usually colorful approach to hip-hop and outside pop, Pyskos sees the two artists heightening the forlorn emotion at the core of their respective solo projects. Produced entirely by Palmistry and Lucio Westmoreland, the album is more on the side of post-punk with touches of shoegaze. It's a stylistic pivot, and it's one that perfectly compliments their slightly withdrawn vocal deliveries.