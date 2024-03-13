Yung Lean and Bladee Drop Surprise Album 'Psykos'

Swedish cult favorites Yung Lean and Bladee have been working together for over a decade, and they've finally come together for their first collaborative full-length album, Psykos.
Ditching their usually colorful approach to hip-hop and outside pop, Pyskos sees the two artists heightening the forlorn emotion at the core of their respective solo projects. Produced entirely by Palmistry and Lucio Westmoreland, the album is more on the side of post-punk with touches of shoegaze. It's a stylistic pivot, and it's one that perfectly compliments their slightly withdrawn vocal deliveries.
The release of Psykos comes less than a year after Lean collaborated with Travis Scott on the Utopia track "Parasail," which also features Dave Chappelle. Bladee, meanwhile, showed up twice on Skrillex's third studio album Don't Get Too Close, including another collaboration with Lean on "Ceremony."
It's been a particularly prolific period for Lean, who released two albums last year under different projects. He dropped Sugar World in February under his Jonatan Leandoer96 alias, and Död Mark 4Evigt in September as part of Död Mark with producer and fellow Sad Boys member Gud. In 2022, meanwhile, he released the Stardust mixtape featuring FKA twigs and Skrillex.