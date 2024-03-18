People Share the Wildest Celebrity Interview Stories, From ASAP Rocky Slipping on Semen to Tracy Morgan Pooping in a Pool

Fans on social media are reminiscing over some of their favorite out-of-pocket moments from celebrity interviews, and some of the best examples are truly wild.

In a tweet shared over the weekend, @thatboiharley asked their followers what was "the most insane thing someone has said during an interview," and the prompt brought in a wave of responses. Whether it be clips from almost any time Kanye West opened his mouth or the wild claims Kevin Gates has made over the years, there was no shortage of good examples of insane interview moments.

Here are some of the best examples, starting with a recent moment from Ye at the peak of the controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic comments.