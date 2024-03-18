People Share the Wildest Celebrity Interview Stories, From ASAP Rocky Slipping on Semen to Tracy Morgan Pooping in a Pool

Fans on social media are reminiscing over some of their favorite out-of-pocket moments from celebrity interviews, and some of the best examples are truly wild.
In a tweet shared over the weekend, @thatboiharley asked their followers what was "the most insane thing someone has said during an interview," and the prompt brought in a wave of responses. Whether it be clips from almost any time Kanye West opened his mouth or the wild claims Kevin Gates has made over the years, there was no shortage of good examples of insane interview moments.
Here are some of the best examples, starting with a recent moment from Ye at the peak of the controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic comments.
Another popular suggestion was a 2013 interview with Zane Lowe in which Ye expressed his confusion with Lady Gaga being named the creative director at Polaroid.
There's also that time Rick Ross, seemingly unprompted, questioned former Breakfast Club host Angela Yee if she was a squirter.
Another undisputed king of insane interview moments is Kevin Gates, who has often overshared with his fans when sitting down for chats. Speaking with DJ Akademiks in 2022, Gates claimed he started a car battery with his bare hands. "If I didn't, may God murder my children," he said.
There's also that time he enthusiastically expressed his love of having sex outdoors.
In a 2017 interview with RapRadar alongside frequent collaborator ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky talked about his experience behind bars. He shared that he was seen as a "pretty boy," and recalled an incident in which he got into a fight in a bathroom with another man and found himself "slipping on semen."
In 2015, Rocky provided another memorable moment when he interrupted interviewer Semtex to fart. "Ladies, I hope you still think I'm sexy," he said after ripping ass.
The Breakfast Club showed up a lot in tweets, specifically when it comes to Charlamagne's apparent lack of a filter, as seen in his interview with Logic in 2014.
Tracy Morgan, who also doesn't have much of a filter, admitted on an episode of Sneaker Shopping that he defecated in a pool once as an act of "revenge."
In 2008, long before he was placed behind bars for multiple sex crimes involving children, R. Kelly was asked in an infamous interview if he was sexually attracted to teenagers. "How old are we talking?" he responded.
In a far lighter interview, Ray J was asked by Speedy Morman if his claim that his sunglasses are unbreakable was true.
A favorite among Usher fans that circulates online every now and then also made an appearance. Thankfully, he was only playing an April Fool's joke on Kendra G, however.
Then there's the more sinister side of pranks played on your interviewer, like when OJ Simpson decided to make light of the murder accusations in a 1998 feature with Ruby Wax.