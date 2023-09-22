070 Shake Shares Cinematic Video for New Song "Black Dress"

070 Shake is gearing up to release her third studio album, and she's offered fans a taste of what's to come with the cinematic video for her new single "Black Dress."

The video for the catchy track is directed by Noah Lee and stars Shake as the only survivor of a plane crash, initially stuck in a tree with her parachute before gliding away to the fiery wreckage below. It's a little bit Sole Survivor and suitably rockstar in a way that its stadium-ready chorus demands.

The song follows a successful year for Shake, who garnered a viral hit with the RAYE collaboration "Escapism." The fresh track is set to appear on her next studio album, which serves as a follow-up to her second full-length, You Can't Kill Me.

Alongside the release of "Black Dress," the 26-year-old shared a message to her fans on Instagram. "I want to dedicate this to the true lovers of art whether it’s mine or not," she wrote. "Keep opening your hearts. And to all the future artist Defend your integrity! Forever."