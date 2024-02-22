Residente Enlists Penélope Cruz for Emotional "313" Music Video

“Since you left, I started seeing the number 313 everywhere. On hotel rooms, in my phone, on watches, on the microwave, in addresses, everywhere,” says Residente in the clip, per Remezcla. “I didn’t know that number 313 was connected to you.”

Residente’s new single is taken off of his upcoming album, Las Letras Ya No Importan (or, The Letters No Longer Matter) which drops on Friday, Feb. 23. Notable features include Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, and Rauw Alejandro, among others.

Watch the music video for Residente's "313" starring Penélope Cruz up top.