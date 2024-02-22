Residente Enlists Penélope Cruz for Emotional "313" Music Video

Residente returns with a new song and stunning music video starring Penélope Cruz.
On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican rap icon unveiled his self-directed visual for his new single “313,” led by the Oscar winner and featuring ballet choreography by Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes, per Rolling Stone.
According to Remezcla, the song and music video are dedicated to a woman named Valentina, a violin player and close friend of the rapper who passed away.
In a teaser leading up to the song’s release, Residente, 45, leaves Valentina a voice message and talks about the significance of the number “313.”
“Since you left, I started seeing the number 313 everywhere. On hotel rooms, in my phone, on watches, on the microwave, in addresses, everywhere,” says Residente in the clip, per Remezcla. “I didn’t know that number 313 was connected to you.”
Residente’s new single is taken off of his upcoming album, Las Letras Ya No Importan (or, The Letters No Longer Matter) which drops on Friday, Feb. 23. Notable features include Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, and Rauw Alejandro, among others.
Watch the music video for Residente's "313" starring Penélope Cruz up top.