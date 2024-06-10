Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was sold with tight legal restrictions around how it’s allowed to be “commercially exploited” which can’t happen for 88 years from the time of initial purchase. One of the common complaints I’d imagine most diehard Wu-Tang fans have is why it can’t just be put online to stream for free—and there are a number of cynical reasons—but the one that isn’t cynical is it goes against the wishes of the RZA, because he understood that the minute it’s available to stream, and the public has control of the album, it will no longer be special.

On Saturday, June 8th, I got to experience that album, at least partially, as RZA had intended. The Angel Orensanz Foundation building is the oldest standing synagogue left in New York City. It is also the setting where the photographer Danny Hastings shot t he cover of the first Wu-Tang album, Enter the 36 Chambers. Pleasr clearly blew a bag on this three day event, parceled out in lots of 35 over the course of three days for media and influencer types, mixed in with a select few diehard fans of both the Wu-Tang Clan and cryptom before the album travels to the Museum of New and Old Art in Tasmania, where it will play for nine days.

The synagogue is comically beautiful, a Tim Burton church dramatically draped in flowing translucent fabrics that close off sections on either side of the main hall where VIPs lounge and supplies are stored. There are conversation sofas to lounge on, near the front of the room, and a few rows of chairs lined up behind the couches for the small crowd. At the front of the room is a shrine spread with dozens of flickering candles, all directing your eye to the focal point artifact at its head: The large case embossed with a Wu logo housing the double disk album that serves as an open ark, a torah in the temple. Soothing white noise of a tide coming in is piped in through a massive sound system. Fans wait in line to take pictures with the case, and enjoy branded, premix margaritas with sesame oil floats, which weren’t as gross as they might sound.

And then our phones are secured in pouches and the album begins, or I shouldn’t say that, because what we heard was the same quick cut edits that played for a room of potential buyers a decade ago at a listening event at MoMA , before the initial auction. It was 17 minutes, followed by an additional two songs played in full. The smoke machines started to fill the room with a pleasant, immersive fog and the music faded in. There were no visuals, no one spoke, some nodded their heads and tapped their feet, polite applause followed each song, but that’s it. It was different from a standard listening party because of the stakes. It’s not work we’ll all have access to in a matter of days or weeks. You’re just kind of alone with your thoughts, isolated from the spin cycle and echo chamber, interrogating the quality of the music being played. You get one shot, and that’s it.

For what it’s worth, I thought what I heard of the album was dope. There was a Redman heavy song I appreciated because I love Redman. One of the songs played in full for us was a sequel to the Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... classic “Rainy Days,” and when the souped up remix of the beat dropped I got chills. The title track is a Morriconesque epic that sounded absolutely wild in the synagogue. But “in the synagogue” is the key qualifier, and why I wouldn’t take my opinion too seriously. As word begins to leak out, beware the chattering class who will be privy to hearing something a few dozen people on earth have ever heard, which could inflate the assessment of it in their estimation. I listened to Wu-Tang’s 2014 effort, A Better Tomorrow, on my ride home, and as I biked the Manhattan Bridge with an AirPod in, I tried to imagine what it might sound like artfully edited down to its best 17 minutes, played on a John Woo stage set through a state of the art sound system. And I thought that would probably sound dope too, and suddenly I could see the point RZA was trying to make.

The least important thing about Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is the quality of the album. But if you wanted to approximate the tone and general vibes, you could listen to A Better Tomorrow, an album that garnered lukewarm response upon release. That album, produced by RZA, was made in three years, within the seven year span the Clan was working on OUATIS, in what sounds like a more coherent and intentional manner. You could also listen to Cilvaringz’s I, released in 2017. It’s a perfectly fine work of Wu-Tang cosplay and karaoke, with the sort of accomplished, replacement level RZA beats that 4th Disciple and Mathematics once populated “lesser” Wu projects with.

The quality of the album doesn’t matter because if it’s not a classic, it would only serve to bolster the proof of concept for the experiment. As a commodity, the album has never been cheaper, which has radically remapped the financial structure for how artists produce and get paid for their music. When was the last time you had A Better Tomorrow conversation? When was the last time you thought about it? The value of this album is in its scarcity, it exploits our curiosity. At a time when everything is immediately accessible to us via the nearest screen, here is one thing we can’t have. It’s a Schrödinger’s box and you want to open the box, and a decade later it continues to captivate its audience because it provokes many of the questions that haunt the music industry, and our lives and at least suggests an answer that provokes many more questions and problems: Ethical questions of access to and ownership of art—that rap has always been a populist medium and it all should remain cheap and accessible for everyone—as well as functional questions of how to continue operating an industry dissolving before our eyes.

If you’re in New York City, head to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a few hours and walk its halls. Someday soon you may be able to hear Once Upon a Time in Shaolin there, but for now, “all” you’ll see is a respectable cross section of the entire history of art made by people from every corner of the Earth. And among these paintings, sculptures, and artifacts, you’ll see devotional paintings and sculptures, and portraits of rich white guys. Work that was groundbreaking and important in its technique, in its applied theory, but work that was commissioned by the church, or the crown, or the super wealthy gentry class.