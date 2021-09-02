Mariah The Scientist takes Speedy Morman out for a day in her life as she prepares for a sold out show in New York's Music Hall of Williamsburg. The Atlanta native shared stories about shifting her path while still attending classes at St. John's University in Queens, NY. Her connection to the borough would continue when she recorded early songs in the late Jam Master Jay's Queens based Hall of Fame studio. Along the way, she reveals how relationships, family and friends [including Complex News alum Beija Velez] have kept her steady as her career begins to take flight and discusses the conspiracy theories around her songs.