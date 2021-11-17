Rising Atlanta rapper 2FeetBino continues to showcase his versatility with “Can’t Contain,” his new collaboration with Paradise East Records label mate Young Nudy.

Featuring a foreboding beat that pairs perfectly with Nudy’s spaced-out approach to rap, the two rappers make for a compelling duo on the fresh track. Nudy, who dropped his star-studded project Rich Shooter back in August, handles the hook and second verse on “Can’t Contain,” while Bino delivers a hard-hitting first verse.

The release of the song comes not long after Bino shared the video for his track “Sex, Money, Seafood,” which is just as promising as “Can’t Contain.” Nudy, meanwhile, teamed up with 21 Savage for the video for their DR. EV4L track “Child’s Play” in September, which features visuals matching the decidedly Halloween season-inspired song.

Listen to “Can’t Contain” above.