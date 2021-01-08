YG kicks off 2021 with “Hit Em Up,” featuring 4Hunnid artist Day Sulan and the imprint's latest signee D3.

The up-and-coming rapper made waves in 2020 with string of stand-alone cuts and collaborations, including “Street Heater,” “Don’t Hit My Line,” “Lil Vick” with Will Claye, and “Blood Walk” from YG’s My Life 4Hunnid.

“I started rapping when I was, like, 4. I stopped though when I was 5 and started looking at football stuff—started balling,” he told No Jumper back in September. “… Out of high school, football wasn’t going for me, so I started back rapping. I tried it and started getting good reactions from it, good feedback.”

He went on to say he had met YG in early 2019, and have since developed a little bro, big bro relationship.

You can stream the track, which marks 4Hunnid's first release of the year, on all major platforms. The “Hit Em Up” video is expected to drop Friday afternoon.