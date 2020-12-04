Repping NYC's Chelsea section, YL drops off "Homme," the latest single and visual from his forthcoming album Jesus Is My Homeboy. The song is produced by Rob Chambers and the video is shot and directed by Jabari Canada. Instead of roaming Manhattan, YL shot this in Brooklyn on one of those brisk Northeast nights as he slides with his peoples. The Rob Chambers production on this joint is smooth and sleepy as YL calmly talks his shit while he smokes some good trees and counts his money.

Jesus Is My Homeboy drops on Christmas Day and boasts a range of features and producers including Chuck Strangers, Zoomo, Navy Blue, Roper Williams, and many more. So be on the lookout for that, because independent rappers are what keep the genre alive.