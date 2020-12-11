It might not have gotten unanimous love from the wider world, Tyler, the Creator was a big fan of Childish Gambino's 3.15.20.

The left turn from the actor-rapper-writer felt at times like a willful rejection of the things that made "Awaken, My Love!" a hit, with Glover moving away from potential pop stardom following "This Is America" in service of whatever he wanted to do—his M.O. since forever.

Clearly the release resonated with Tyler, as he put the song "24.19" in his list of favorites on Twitter. He also shared his excitement about the track featuring 21 Savage, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet, "12.19," tweeting, "shit is SPECIALLLLLL so good."

In since-deleted tweets, Tyler blamed the lack of fanfare around Glover's latest on the multihyphenate's own interest in mythmaking. He said Donald's intentionally vague rollout of the album hurt the eventual release. "Cause he tried to be all secret and cryptic like a dickfuck and people missed out on some really cool shit, to me at least," he wrote in a quote tweet:

Glover is seemingly more open to talking about the follow-up. Although he said in no uncertain terms that his "last music project was probably my best," he thinks the as-yet unnamed project will be his "biggest by far."