YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain was able to regain some possessions that were being held by Baton Rouge police officers.

On Thursday, a judge ordered police to return more than $47,000 taken by police during a video shoot to the rapper. The cash was taken in September when YoungBoy and several of his associates were arrested. Circumstances surrounding the arrests are still surfacing, but NBA YoungBoy’s attorney, James Manasseh, argued that taking his client's money was unconstitutional due to lack of evidence.

"One of [YoungBoy]’s attorneys had argued in a court filing that the seizure and detention of the cash were ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ because the state did not have sufficient evidence to support the confiscation of non-contraband property," The Advocate reports.

Judge Tiffany Foxworth agreed with YoungBoy and his legal team, claiming that the acquisition of the fund was "illegal and unconstitutional." She then ordered the Baton Rouge Police Department to return the money to the 21-year-old. The initial arrest was reportedly related to drugs and weapons. The Advocate claims police found the Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Gorilla crews filming a music video and referred to the musical collectives as gangs. When the police approached the scene, several of the members fled. Drugs and guns were reportedly found at the scene, as well as large sums of money.